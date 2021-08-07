Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $223.81

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $223.81, but opened at $234.80. Novavax shares last traded at $238.63, with a volume of 43,398 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

