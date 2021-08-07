NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.71 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

NRG stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

