Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 573.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

