Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 445,206 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 384.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 536.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth $79,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

