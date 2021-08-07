Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VBI Vaccines worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,213 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

