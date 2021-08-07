Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.