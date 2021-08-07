Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Alexander’s worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

