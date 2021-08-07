Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $382.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

