Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 62,232 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $9,932,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 186.2% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

