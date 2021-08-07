Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPZM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Epizyme stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.