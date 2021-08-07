nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. 1,125,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,329,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,892 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

