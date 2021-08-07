NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £105.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

