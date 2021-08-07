Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $132,961.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00143120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00155825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,087.47 or 0.99853531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.67 or 0.00801021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.