O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 373,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
