O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 373,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.