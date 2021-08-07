Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF makes up 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

FIVG remained flat at $$38.56 on Friday. 173,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,687. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62.

