Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $823,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 175,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,145. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

