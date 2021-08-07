Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.48. 879,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

