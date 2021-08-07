Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $52.16. 1,635,334 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

