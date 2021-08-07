Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

