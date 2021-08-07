Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 3,075 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,572,685 shares of company stock worth $227,589,751 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

