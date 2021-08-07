Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

