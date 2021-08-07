Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $201,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,076.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 354,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 177,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2,878.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.36. 4,167,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.