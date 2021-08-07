Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 876 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.