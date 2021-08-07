ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ObsEva stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. 1,022,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

