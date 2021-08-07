Obsidian Energy’s (OBE) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

OBE opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$280.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.82.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

