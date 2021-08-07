Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $363.61 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $363.61 million and $45.92 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00885974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00100215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

