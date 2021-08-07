OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 108,594 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.69% of OceanFirst Financial worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 470,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

