Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Issues Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 30,351,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,264,480. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $253,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at $626,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.