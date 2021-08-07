Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

