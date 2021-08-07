Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.06 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $5.06 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00862606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00041042 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

