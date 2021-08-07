OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) released its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 195,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

OFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

