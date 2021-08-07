Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.14% of Perion Network worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.14. 349,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

