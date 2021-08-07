Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE:SEM traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 972,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,767. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

