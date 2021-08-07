Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 124,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,181,700 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

