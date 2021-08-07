Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post sales of $269.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $35.12 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

