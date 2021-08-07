Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 41,878 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 16.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 248,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

