ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

