ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.