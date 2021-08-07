ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

