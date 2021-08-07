Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.13. 110,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

