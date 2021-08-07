OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at CLSA

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CLSA from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

