ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

