OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

