OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $20.70. OneSpan shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 1,747 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

