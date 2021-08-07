Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of ONTO traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

