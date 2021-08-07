Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.990 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.99 EPS.

ONTO traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 1,152,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

