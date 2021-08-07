Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.990 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.99 EPS.
ONTO traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 1,152,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $77.28.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
