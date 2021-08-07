Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OTEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 640,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,930. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

