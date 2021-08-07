Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Patrick Kirscht Sells 5,000 Shares

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

