Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 134,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

