Oppenheimer Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $160.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

